“Demon dog” goes viral after Pennywise clown comparisons

A “demon dog” has gone viral on social media amid comparisons to Pennywise the clown.

Twitter user @thegallowboob shared a photo of a dog peering over a fence on Saturday (September 25), with the post having received over 25,000 retweets and 195,000 likes at the time of writing.

“Never been more scared of a dog,” he captioned the post, which sees the small white dog with black eyes frowning and looking into the distance.

Check out the post here:

never been more scared of a dog pic.twitter.com/wLvWuEHfKR — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) September 25, 2021

Many have offered up their interpretation of the dog’s potential frightening backstory, with some sharing pictures comparing it to the Joker and one Twitter user photoshopping a red balloon into the image, nodding to the one Pennywise has in It.

“That’s not a dog that’s a tiny serial killer,” one Twitter user responded, while another said “That dog is plotting how to make your death look like a tragedy, while horrifying the entire neighborhood just to send a message.”

Check out some more reactions to the “demon dog” here:

That dog is plotting how to make your death look like a tragedy, while horrifying the entire neighborhood just to send a message. It doesn’t want petted, just a whole movie worth of revenge. — Rachel J. (@RachelOsiris) September 25, 2021

That's not a dog that's a tiny serial killer — summer stolarcyk (@summerstoli) September 26, 2021

First thing I thought of. pic.twitter.com/eoFHUoa0rk — Troy McFadden (@tmcfadd3) September 25, 2021

This dog is giving off some real Sweeney Todd vibes 😂 pic.twitter.com/gfDEWYt7qv — Hard 2 Follows (@carriesmith1123) September 25, 2021

In other horror news, Zoom-based thriller Host was recently awarded the title of the scariest film of all time in a new study.

The study was conducted by The Science of Scare Project, which invited 250 people to watch 40 of the “world’s scariest” horror movies.

During the marathon, attendees were “fitted with heart rate monitors and invited into our specially designed screaming rooms to watch the movies over the course of several weeks, under medical and researcher supervision”.