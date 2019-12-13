After a series of critically-acclaimed and commercially successful movies, Denis Villeneuve has been chosen to receive a ‘Filmmaker of the Decade’ award by LA-based voting body The Hollywood Critics Association.

Villeneuve’s profile has grown considerably in the last few years, with hits like Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival, and his long-awaited sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 in 2017.

Now, the Quebec-born director is being honoured in a special ceremony in Los Angeles, to take place on 9 January 2020.

Arrival earned Villeneuve an Oscar nomination for Best Director in 2017 (alongside seven other nominations), while Blade Runner 2049 received five nominations and won two Oscars, for Cinematography and Visual Effects, in 2018.

Villeneuve is showing no signs of slowing down, as production recently wrapped on his reworking of the 1984 sci-fi epic Dune, itself based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

His film, the first of a two-part adaptation, takes on the first half of the book. Villeneuve’s Dune stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa.

The director revealed he’d previously been offered to direct new James Bond film No Time To Die, but had to pass as he was already committed to his “dream project” in Dune.

Dune arrives in cinemas on 18 December 2020.