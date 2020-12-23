Denzel Washington and Rami Malek investigate Jared Leto in ‘The Little Things’

The first trailer for The Little Things, starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto has just been released – check it out below.

The film will be released in the US in cinemas and on HBO Max on January 29, 2021. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

Washington will be playing Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe ‘Deke’ Deacon, who is initially sent to LA on an assignment to gather evidence but becomes wrapped up in an investigation to find a killer terrorising the city.

Malek is set to star as LA Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter, who will be leading the case alongside Deke.

Check out the trailer here:

Jared Leto has been cast as the suspected killer, although there are no further details on his character at the time of writing.

The investigation takes a turn as Baxter discovers secrets from Deke’s past that threaten more than just the case.

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington recently produced the August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom for Netflix. The film stars Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in his final performance.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “It’s a fitting swansong for the Black Panther actor, who gives a beautifully nuanced performance in a story that deftly explores racial inequality in the music industry. ”

Rami Malek will next be starring in the James Bond film No Time To Die. The actor recently called his character “very frightening” and called the experience “psychologically something that was not easy for me to tap into.”