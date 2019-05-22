Details of Christopher Nolan’s next movie revealed

The filmmaker had been keeping his latest project under wraps

Details of Christopher Nolan’s next movie have been revealed as the film begins shooting.

The movie, which will be the director’s first since 2017’s Dunkirk, will be called Tenet and will take the form of a spy movie.

Nolan has written the script, which will be brought to life on screen by stars including leading actor John David Washington, alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine. Ludwig Göransson, who won an Oscar for his work on Black Panther, will handle the score.

No details of the storyline or characters have been confirmed at present. Tenet is currently scheduled for release on July 17, 2020.

Pattinson recently revealed that he was locked in a room to read the script for the film. “I don’t have it myself,” he told USA Today, adding that it was “unreal”.

When Nolan confirmed he was working on his next project earlier this year, it was claimed that it would be an “event film” and that it would debut in IMAX format.

Dunkirk earned the filmmaker his first Academy Award nomination for Best Director. In a five-star review, NME said of the movie: “As with Nolan’s previous classics (2008’s The Dark Knight, 2010’s Inception), this is a thrill-packed, nail-biting watch. Dialogue is used sparingly. Instead, its focus is on the frail, often speechless tension as soldiers fight for their lives. It’s a visual experience unlike any other.”