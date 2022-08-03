Dev Patel broke up a knife fight in Australia this week

Dev Patel was entangled in a “violent altercation” involving a knife fight, his management have confirmed, saying the Slumdog Millionaire star stepped in after watching a man get stabbed in an Australian convenience store earlier this week.

Patel lives in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, where the stabbing reportedly took place around 8:45pm on Monday (August 1). According to 7 News, the actor was enjoying a night out with some friends when they witnessed a dispute taking place inside a convenience store. It’s reported that a 32-year-old man was fighting with a 34-year-old woman, with people attempting to intervene before the man was stabbed in the chest.

He is used to acting the hero but Hollywood star Dev Patel has put his body on the line, risking his own safety to break up a stabbing in Adelaide. The actor turned good Samaritan was on a night out with friends when he says natural instinct kicked in. https://t.co/d09YP3gJ9I pic.twitter.com/IvIIT9fJCO — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) August 2, 2022

Advertisement

The unnamed woman was arrested on the scene, 7 News claims, while the man was treated by an ambulance and is expected to recover. In a statement shared by representatives of Patel’s, it’s said that the Oscar-nominated star “acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight”.

“The group was thankfully successful in doing so,” Patel’s spokesperson continued, “and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

Though fans have praised Patel for his efforts intervening in a risky situation, his representative asserted that “there are no heroes in this situation”, noting that “this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve”.

They added: “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

Meanwhile, Patel is gearing up to release his directorial debut, Monkey Man, later this year. A release date for the action-thriller film – which Patel also wrote, produced and starred in – has not yet been revealed, although it was confirmed last year that Netflix would be distributing it.

Later down the line, Patel with star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Ben Kingsley in The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s book of the same name, which is being helmed by Wes Anderson.