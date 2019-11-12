Dick Cheney left furious with Christian Bale’s portrayal of him in ‘Vice’: “Tell him he’s a dick”

And the message came through Bale's son's school

Dick Cheney wasn’t all too happy with Christian Bale’s recent portrayal of him on the big screen, Bale has revealed.

Bale played the former Vice President in 2018’s Vice, a role he picked up a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for.

Read more: NME’s Films Of The Year 2018

Now, speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Bale has revealed that Cheney sent a second-hand message to him via an unusual route to express his distaste for the film.

“Strangely enough it was through my son’s school,” Bale remembered.

“One of the moms was at a party that [Cheney] was at, and she said, ‘Oh, I’m going to be seeing Christian tomorrow, you have anything to say to him?’ And he said, ‘Tell him he’s a dick.’

“I went, ’Oh, at least he’s got a sense of humour,” Bale continued. “And she said, ‘No, there was no humour to it whatsoever.'”

It’s not the first war of words between the pair: when Bale accepted his Golden Globe for the film, his speech included a special dedication.

“Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” he said.

The stunt led the Church of Satan to thank Bale, writing: “To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential.

“As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”