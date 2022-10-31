Diddy “hijacks” Halloween as Heath Ledger’s Joker – bumps into Tyler, the Creator

Sean Combs aka Diddy dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker for Halloween in California – check out the clips below.

The rapper shared his transformation into the villain from 2008’s The Dark Knight on Instagram (October 29), where he’s seen cackling and dropping a fake grenade.

“Hello my friends, I’m the Joker,” Diddy wrote in the caption. “I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha.”

In a later clip, Diddy bumps into Tyler, The Creator and makes a pretend attempt to steal his car. After Tyler jokingly screams and drives off, Diddy remarks: “It’s going to be a glorious night when you bump into Tyer, The Creator. Let’s go.”

Kim Kardashian also encountered Diddy and posted a clip on her Instagram Stories (via Twitter), where he said in character: “You smell like Kim Kardashian. Would you like to come play?”

Later in the night, Diddy appears to have a confrontation with Power actor Michael J Ferguson, who isn’t aware that he’s behind the costume.

“Don’t fucking play with me on Halloween, I’m out here with love,” Diddy says in the clip (via The Shade Room). “Make sure you don’t never talk to me like that.”

After the rapper reveals his identity, the tension is resolved. “It’s Puff. Come give me a hug. You lucky though, n***a,” Diddy said. “I love you and we stronger together.”

Diddy later commented on the post, writing: “Had a fun night. It’s all love. Hugged like black kings should do when it comes to some bullshit.”

You can check out more clips below.

Kim Kardashian via Instagram stories, encontrando o rapper e ator Diddy fantasiado de Coringa ao chegar na festa de Halloween. pic.twitter.com/MzzzNjfIO5 — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) October 30, 2022

Back in August, Diddy revealed he was collaborating with Dr. Dre on an upcoming Snoop Dogg album, describing working together as “one of my biggest dreams”.