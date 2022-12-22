Here’s every song on the ‘Die Hard’ soundtrack

The soundtrack for Bruce Willis’ action-adventure classic Die Hard features songs from Run D.M.C., Stevie Wonder and more – check it out below.

The 1988 movie starred Willis as New York City cop John McClane who, according to an official synopsis, “faces overwhelming odds when his Christmas visit to California is interrupted by a terrorist invasion of his estranged wife’s office building”.

Die Hard was directed by John McTiernan (The Thomas Crown Affair) and also starred Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Paul Gleason, Reginald VelJohnson and more.

Although it is hotly contested whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas film, its soundtrack features plenty of Christmas songs. They include Run D.M.C.’s ‘Christmas In Hollis’ and festive classics like ‘Ode To Joy’ and ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’.

See the full tracklist for the Die Hard soundtrack below now.

‘Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G Major (Allegro Moderato)’ – Johann Sebastian Bach

‘Christmas In Hollis’ – Run D.M.C.

‘Skeletons’ – Stevie Wonder

‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ – Die Hard cast

‘Jingle Bells’ – Die Hard cast

‘Ode To Joy from Symphony No.9 in D- Choral, Op. 125’ – Ludwig Van Beethoven

‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ – Vaughn Monroe

‘Singin’ In The Rain’ – Gene Kelly

‘Winter Wonderland’ – Bing Crosby

‘We’ve Got Each Other’ – John Scott

In 2021, producers of Die Hard confirmed a long-awaited prequel of the series was no longer happening. McClane was first announced in 2015 and was set to give a glimpse at a young version of John McClane. However, it was shelved following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

“Yeah, no, it’s not happening,” di Bonaventura told Polygon in July 2021. “But what was really interesting was we actually came up with an idea to do it. It was a project that wasn’t Die Hard that then, eventually, shifted over to Die Hard.

Willis did, however, reprise the role of McClane in a blockbuster car batter advert in 2020. The two-minute ad for Advance Auto Parts’ DieHard batteries saw McClane struggling to get his car to start and telling himself: “Well, you wanted the quiet life, John. Dead batteries, empty streets.”