‘Die Hard’ and ‘Top Gun’ star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr has died at the age of 66. No details about his cause of death have been released.

The actor starred in Walker, Texas Ranger as well as Die Hard and Top Gun, and was also a theatre professor and author.

Gilyard’s death was announced by The University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts, where he teached, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” UNLV film chair Heather Addison said in a statement. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’

“But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!”

Clarence Gilyard Jr worked as an actor for over five decades, across film, television and stage roles. The actor’s first film appearance was in Top Gun in 1986, as Lieutenant Junior Grade Marcus “Sundown” Williams.

In Die Hard, the actor played Hans Gruber’s computer hacker Theo, and he played Ranger James Trivette in the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger.

