Diego Luna was “so disappointed” with ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ ending

The actor thought his time in a galaxy far, far away was done

Diego Luna has said he was “so disappointed” with the ending of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The actor played Cassian Andor in the spin-off movie, who was killed in a suicide mission to steal plans for the Death Star.

Luna assumed this meant he would no longer feature in the Star Wars universe in the future. Speaking to SYFY Wire, he said: “When I saw the film the first time, I was so disappointed at the end. And not because of the film.”

He explained that when his son had seen it, he had asked if that was it. “I go, ‘Well, yes. That’s the thing about this film,’” he said. “Even though I knew and I understood, I think that’s the moment where I really got it.

“I really realised that a character I loved, and a universe I couldn’t care more about [was done]. But the tone of our film, it pays honour to, I believe, the best times of this universe. And obviously, I say the best because it’s when I was open and ready to receive that. Those [Star Wars] films left a very deep mark on me, as [the] audience, and as a filmmaker.”

However, Andor has now been confirmed to feature in the upcoming Disney+ prequel series, with Luna set to reprise the role.

“[TV is] where you have time to develop, to see characters and do stuff that film won’t allow us,” he said of being a part of the new show. “And, I think the proximity, sometimes, with the audience becomes so much more profound; the connection.”

An exact release date for the series is yet to be confirmed, although it is scheduled to arrive in 2020.

Meanwhile, the final part of the current Star Wars trilogy will be released on December 19, 2019. Rise Of The Skywalker will feature the likes of Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley. The latter recently said she thinks fans will be “very satisfied” with the film.