Christopher McQuarrie has revealed that he has plans for a new film starring Tom Cruise that will see the Mission: Impossible actor playing a surprising role.

Speaking to Empire, the Mission: Impossible and Jack Reacher director said the pair have plans for a film in which Cruise plays a very “un-Tom character.”

He said: “It’s a very un-Tom character, and we have plans for an even more un-Tom character that we’ve been talking about, which I’m hopeful about in the future.”

He also revealed that originally, the pair had plans to make a R-rated Jack Reacher franchise.

He continued: “Tom and I were talking about, had the series continued, to take Reacher to a place where, in the post-Deadpool, post-Joker world, Reacher could have been an R-rated movie and an R-rated franchise and really fed into the brutality of those books. We were fully ready to lean into that.”

“The franchise has moved on, and we haven’t. So we’ve now got stuff in the hopper. The [Jack Reacher] stuff we’re talking about now is tinker toys [compared to the new project], I’m actually very, very excited.”

Speaking to NME Simon Pegg revealed that he and Ving Rhames will have their own storylines in the forthcoming Mission: Impossible 7.

Pegg’s character in the franchise, Benji Dunn, will be spotlighted more in the next instalment alongside Ving Rhames who plays Luther Strickell and other supporting cast members.

Pegg said: “I know the basic story of the two movies and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Pegg said in the interview.

“With me and Ving, you know, we’ve put the hours in now so we’d hope we would get some kind of payback to give our characters their own arc, something really interesting to do and I think we have that now.”



Pegg also revealed that he’d love to go into space to make a film after Cruise spoke of his plans to make the first film shot in space with Elon Musk.

“I’d love to go into space, it would be amazing! But you know, you have to also think about your family and safety and stuff,” Pegg told NME.

“Tom never does anything recklessly and all of his stunts are meticulously designed, rehearsed and trained for. If he does it, it will be really safe. So, I don’t know, you never know.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but is expected to start filming again later this year.