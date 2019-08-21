The director of ‘It’ says he’s working on a supercut combining both chapters into one film

'It: Chapter Two' is out next month

Andy Muschietti, the director of horror smash hit It and upcoming sequel It: Chapter Two has revealed that he’s working on a supercut combining both of the films into one.

Muschetti revealed to SFX that there are a number of different cuts of the films in development, including the combination of chapters one and two.

“There’s a version where the two movies are cut together,” Muschietti revealed. “There’s a version where there’s a special director’s cut of number one and a special director’s cut of number two. And I’m happy to basically work on every one of them.”

As previously discussed by the filmmaker, the original director’s cut of Chapter Two was over four hours long. The theatrical release is only marginally shorter, with a mammoth two hours and 45 minutes run time making it almost as long as Avengers: Endgame.

“Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint,” Muschietti said when asked if he thought audiences would have an issue with the film’s length.

“At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story,” Muschietti explained. “However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s four hours long, you realise that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.”