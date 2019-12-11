Iconic 1987 film Dirty Dancing is set to be the next subject of London’s lauded Secret Cinema event series.

The new event opens on July 22, 2020 and promises to “reignite the iconic world of the Kellermans’ holiday resort”.

“Secret Cinema Presents Dirty Dancing will see thousands of people descend on a top secret, outdoor London location where the pioneers of immersive storytelling will return to the beloved film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey,” the synopsis of the event reads.

“The audience will be transported back to the long hot summer of 1963 at the Kellerman’s Resort. There to relax and escape from the constant buzz of the city, they will embark on a journey of self-discovery and euphoric transformation, echoing Baby’s experience in the film,” with the event also set to feature “live music, dance classes and various activities”.

The new Dirty Dancing event follows Secret Cinema’s Stranger Things transformation, with a London location turning into the Starcourt Mall.

In an NME review of the Stranger Things event, Alex Flood writes: “This is yet another success story for Secret Cinema and perhaps their biggest and best project yet. Moulin Rouge set a marker, Blade Runner brought special effects, Casino Royale was the grandest of the series. Stranger Things, however, focuses on the little things.

“Combining perfectly realised sets with intricate, personalised narratives for each ticket holder, Secret Cinema brings Hawkins’ Fourth of July bash to life in vivid detail. Even on a cold and wet night in December.”

Tickets for the Dirty Dancing Secret Cinema go on sale on Monday December 16 at 9am.