Discussions about a ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel have been scuppered by coronavirus

Planned discussions about a much-mooted sequel to 2017’s Call Me By Your Name have been stalled by the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Director Luca Guadagnino says he was due to attend a crucial meeting about the film’s script.”I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the second part,” he explained, according to Italian outlet Gay.it via The Playlist. “Unfortunately, everything is cancelled.”

He confirmed, however, that the first film’s cast will definitely be returning. “Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stulhbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors. They will all be there in the new film.”

André Aciman, the author of the 2007 novel Call Me By Your Name was adapted from publised a sequel entitled Find Me last year.

“The world of Call Me by Your Name never left me,” Aciman said last March. “Though I created the characters and was the author of their lives, what I never expected was that they’d end up teaching me things about intimacy and about love that I didn’t quite think I knew until I’d put them down on paper. The film made me realise that I wanted to be back with them and watch them over the years — which is why I wrote Find Me.”