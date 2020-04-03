Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ finally has a new release date

Disney has confirmed new release dates for movies until 2022 after many of its big upcoming releases were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Highly-anticipated films such as Mulan and Black Widow had their planned releases cancelled as the spread of COVID-19 worsened, but were not immediately given new dates.

Disney’s slate has been re-jigged because of the pandemic, including several movies in Marvel phase four.

Mulan, which was scheduled to hit cinemas on March 27, will now arrive on July 24. Black Widow will come out on November 6, pushing Eternals back to February 12, 2021.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is now set for May 7, 2021, followed by Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness on November 5, 2021. Finally, Thor: Love And Thunder will land on February 28, 2022.

Fans won’t have to wait longer for all upcoming Marvel movies though. Black Panther 2 has kept its original release date of May 6, 2022, while Captain Marvel 2 has been brought forward to July 8, 2022.

Some films are still without new release dates, including The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Woman In The Window, and the Maisie Williams-staring The New Mutants. The latter was finally due for release at the beginning of April after suffering multiple postponements.

Last month (March 14), it was reported that the coronavirus pandemic could cost the film industry $20 billion (£16.3b). At the time, losses had already exceeded $7 billion (£5.7b) and were expected to continue rising as production on a number of high profile titles was suspended.

Meanwhile, Black Widow star David Harbour called for the movie’s studio to release it early online in the wake of the outbreak. “My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied, ‘Shocker’,” he said during an Instagram Q&A.

“Wouldn’t it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that’s above my pay grade.”