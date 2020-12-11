A live-action Lion King prequel is in the works for Disney+.

The news was announced as part of yesterday’s (December 10) Disney Investor Day in which the entertainment giant revealed details of a huge expansion to its Disney+ catalogue.

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) will direct the Lion King prequel, which is presumably linked to last year’s Lion King live-action film starring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Eric Andre and others.

A prequel to the live-action The Lion King is in development from @BarryJenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. @HansZimmer, @Pharrell Williams, and @NicholasBritell will provide the music. 🦁 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Advertisement

The film will feature music by Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, and Nicholas Britell.

Also announced by Disney yesterday was Sister Act 3, Indiana Jones 5, a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a new Star Wars film by Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins, and much more.

The new Star Wars film is set to focus on the fighter pilots specific to the Star Wars movies in their own standalone. There have not been any cast members confirmed yet.

Disney will also be releasing another standalone Star Wars film directed by Taika Waititi, which was first announced back in May.

Advertisement

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also confirmed that Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in Black Panther 2, saying his performance “transcends any iteration of the character.” He added that the sequel will opt to “honor the legacy” and further explore the world of Wakanda.

Another update for the MCU was the reveal that Ant-Man 3 will be called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Kathryn Newton joining the cast as Cassie Lang.