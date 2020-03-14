Disney make ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ available online early for coronavirus self-isolators

Disney has made Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker available to download online early for coronavirus self-isolators.

The Rise Of Skywalker was due to be digitally released next Tuesday (March 17), but is now available on on-demand platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Xfinity, FandangoNOW and more.

Frozen 2, meanwhile, was due to come to streaming service Disney+ in June, but has been made available to stream now.

Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of Disney, says Frozen 2 is being made available online “for families during these challenging times”.

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

A number of film and TV shows have halted production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including Netflix shows such as Stranger Things, and the new Jurassic World film. See the full list of halted productions here.

Last night, the British government became the latest to ban mass gatherings as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Footage has been emerging on social media of residents in Italy singing songs from their windows and balconies amid the country’s continued coronavirus lockdown.

Last week, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered all citizens to stay at home amid the continued pandemic.