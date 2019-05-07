Disney announces film release schedule up to 2027 and promises three more ‘Star Wars’ films, ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and more

The release dates for the four 'Avatar' sequels and a 'Bob's Burgers' movie have also been announced

A release schedule of the premiere dates of every Disney-produced film that’s currently being planned between now and 2027 has been published, and there’s good news for Star Wars and Indiana Jones fans.

Among the films listed are two currently untitled Pixar films which are due in 2020-21, while a movie adaptation of Bob’s Burgers is set to be released on July 17 next year. There’s also another Kingsman movie, a West Side Story reboot and an adaptation of the Artemis Fowl books coming in 2020.

You can take a look at the whole of the release schedule below, which was initially shared on Twitter by journalist Erik Davis.

The most notable listings are three new Star Wars movies. They’re due to be released on December 16, 2022, December 20, 2024, and December 18, 2026. It’s unclear at the moment whether that will make up a whole new trilogy for the iconic sci-fi franchise.

The first Indiana Jones movie since 2008’s much-maligned Kingdon of the Crystal Skull is also promised for July 9, 2021, while the release dates of the next four Avatar Films are set for 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027.

Fans can also expect two new Marvel movies a year between 2020 and 2022.

Two Star Wars projects have already been announced. There is of course the hugely-anticipated conclusion to the current saga, The Rise of Skywalker, which is due this December, and a Boba Fett spin-off series The Mandalorian, which starts in November.

The Mandalorian is set to be broadcast via Disney’s newly-announced streaming service Disney+. It also boasts Disney’s classic movie archive, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, two Toy Story-based projects (titled Forky Asks a Question and Lamp Life) and the documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Disney will remove racially insensitive scenes from their past movies before they are made available to view on Disney+, with one film deleted entirely.