Disney in talks with original ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ director for upcoming reboot

Disney are in talks with Joe Johnston, the director of 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, to helm the franchise’s upcoming reboot.

The original movie starred Rick Moranis, the late Marcia Strassman and Matt Frewer, and was a huge success at the box office as it raked in over £170 million worldwide. Two sequels, Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (released in 1992) and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997), followed.

It was announced back in May that a new movie was in the works titled Shrunk, and that it would exist in the same “universe” as the three previous movies.

Frozen and Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad was reportedly the favourite to be cast as Adam Szalinski, the son of Moranis’ character Wayne Szalinski. Gad pitched the story idea to Disney earlier this year, and the studio jumped at the idea of reviving the franchise.

Now, it’s looking like Joe Johnston, the director of 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, might be returning to the fold, according to Variety.

Disney are said to have met with other directors but felt that bringing Johnston back was the best fit for all involved. David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman are producing through their Mandeville Films and Television banner, with Todd Rosenberg penning the script.

In Shrunk, Gad, as Szalinski’s grown-up son, not only follows in his father’s footsteps by becoming a scientist, but also accidentally shrinks his children.

The studio reportedly thought about debuting the movie on its new streaming service, Disney Plus, but Rosenberg’s recent draft excited executives so much so that there is now a plan to release it theatrically.

It must be noted that Shrunk is still in early stages and a green light has not yet been given.

Meanwhile, Disney has announced its plans to reboot Home Alone, the 1990 Christmas classic starring Macaulay Culkin.

In an announcement made during Disney’s earnings call in August 6, CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the company is developing a modern remake of the Chris Columbus-directed movie for “a new generation.”