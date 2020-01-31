Disney Plus casts Owen Wilson in upcoming series of ‘Loki’

News Film News

Owen Wilson will be joining the upcoming series of Loki, according to reports.

Loki is a forthcoming Disney+ spin-off show that will focus on the villainous Marvel character, whom Tom Hiddleston portrayed in the Thor and Avengers film franchises.

Now, according to Variety, Wilson will appear in the upcoming series although his specific role is still under wraps.

Actor Tom Hiddleston
Actor Tom Hiddleston visits Build Series to discuss his Broadway debut at “Betrayal” at Build Studio on November 07, 2019 in New York City. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Hiddleston confirmed some time ago that he would be starring in the upcoming series.

Reprising his role from the Marvel films, Hiddleston shared a clip of him attempting – and failing to land – a stunt flip on the Loki set earlier this week (January 27). “Prep is going really well. #Loki,” he joked in the caption.

The video has been viewed more than 3.3 million times since it was uploaded, with fans joining in on ribbing his efforts. “Man hit the bed like a grapefruit yes,” commented one Instagram user.

Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ in spring 2021.

