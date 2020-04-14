The Tom Hanks-starring film Splash, featuring the actor falling in love with Daryl Hannah as a mermaid, has been subject to CGI that has caused confusion in the version now streaming on Disney+.

The Ron Howard-directed romcom has been edited in parts to remove nudity from the family-friendly streaming platform, as pointed out by Allison Pregler on Twitter.

Pregler’s post likens the visual effects to the “digital fur technology” used in Tom Hooper’s Cats, also singled out recently for removing nudity from a new cut.

“Disney+ didn’t want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology,” said Pregler, embedding a clip showing the CGI in motion as Hannah runs into the sea.

Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om — Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020

The tweet has over 21,000 likes and 5,000 retweets at the time of writing, and opened up a wider conversation on what has been modified on the streaming platform.

One user responded with a screenshot from Thor: Ragnarok perhaps proving otherwise, showing the Hulk looking out into the distance with seemingly no alterations from the original version that screened in cinemas.

Twitter user Numod_Root shared the original clip from Splash, showing where Hannah’s character had been visually altered in post-production meant exclusively for Disney+.

The same user then included screenshots of other scenes in the film which are zoomed in on Disney+ in order to crop out nudity both on the ground and under the sea.

There are other censored scenes in the moviehttps://t.co/LIXcLZ6r32 pic.twitter.com/FWX1anrbYA — J. R. F. B. (@Numod_Root) April 13, 2020

A recent interview with an anonymous source who worked on the visual effects of Cats spoke of the behaviour of director Tom Hooper, described as “horrible”, “disrespectful”, “demeaning” and “condescending”.

The source said: “It was pure, almost slavery for us, how much work we put into it with no time, and everything was difficult.

“We were so rushed on the project that we’d have no time for anything. So when people say, ‘Oh, the effects were not good,’ or ‘The animation’s not good,’ or anything, that’s not our fault.”