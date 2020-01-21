Disney+ streaming service sets UK release date and subscription fee

Disney+ has confirmed it will launch in the UK on March 24, following its first few months in the US since last November. On the same day the service will also launch in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland.

The streaming platform boasts exclusivity on Disney, Pixar and Marvel content, which includes all content from the Star Wars universe and 20th Century Fox films.

Disney+ will cost UK users £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year – keeping to the platform’s promise to cost less than its prime competitor Netflix.

Netflix is subsequently increasing its reach, as it was just confirmed that the streamer has acquired the rights to 21 Studio Ghibli films. The platform has also seen a spike in original films going on to awards success, including The Irishman and Marriage Story.

Disney+ earned 10 million subscribers on its first day in the US, while Netflix has gained 158 million users since it launched in 2007.

Already set to feature on Disney+ are reboots of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, alongside a new original series on Jeff Goldblum, a live-action remake of Inspector Gadget and more.

Disney has also said that the streaming service won’t include “racially insensitive” scenes from classic movies.