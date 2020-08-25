Disney+ UK confirms ‘Mulan’ release and sets £19.99 fee

Disney+ has confirmed Mulan will be “exclusively available” next month to stream.

Following several delays to the theatrical release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the on-demand release date for the live-action remake is now set for September 4, with a £19.99 fee for this title for subscribers via Premier Access (which will allow members to watch the film as many time as they like while they continue their Disney+ subscription) – on top of the £5.99 monthly subscription fee.

The film, directed by Niki Caro, was initially due for release on March 27, and received positive reviews from US critics following the world premiere earlier in the month.

Advertisement

Mashable‘s Angie Han called Mulan “the best of the Disney live-action remakes since Cinderella,” while Kirsten Acuna said, “it doesn’t even matter that it’s not a musical,” explaining “If you’re a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs.”

#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

Earlier this month, Christina Aguilera shared the music video for ‘Loyal Brave True’, a new track she recorded for the film – echoing her 1998 track ‘Reflection’ which became a staple of the original Disney film.

Watch the video for ‘Loyal Brave True’ here:

The official synopsis for Mulan reads: “When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Advertisement

“Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”