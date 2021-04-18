The Disney+ reboot of Home Alone is reportedly “very close” to being finished according to one of its actors.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Keenan Thomas said he thinks post-production on the film is now almost complete.

He said: “It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and got shut down and then came back around because of the pandemic and stuff, so it’s been very splotchy, I guess, as far as trying to get it done is concerned.

“But I think they’re getting very close to finishing it,” he added, also revealing that he’s completed audio re-recording for his character which he said is “usually one of the last steps”.

You can watch the interview here:

The Disney+ reboot will star Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates, who starred in Jojo Rabbit, taking over the role originally played by Macaulay Culkin.

Regarding the Disney remake, the original director of Home Alone, Christopher Columbus, said he wasn’t a fan of re-makes.

He told Insider: “I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone.

You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it?”

Meanwhile, Macaulay Culkin, last week named his newborn child after his late sister Dakota, who died in 2008.

Culkin’s first child with his partner Brenda Song was born on April 5, and is said to be “happy and healthy” along with his parents.

Confirming the news, the couple shared a short statement, saying: “We are overjoyed.” Representatives for the pair say the baby weighed 6lb 14oz.