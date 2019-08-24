Disney unveil first trailer for ‘Lady and the Tramp’ live-action remake

Meatballs, anyone?

The trailer for Disney‘s live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp has been unveiled during Disney’s D23 event.

The first clip of the 1955 animated classic remake was shared yesterday (August 23) during the first day of Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

A description of the movie reads: “In Disney+’s Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.”

Lady and the Tramp will be available to stream on Disney+ on November 12, 2019 to coincide with the launch date of Disney’s new streaming service.

Watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Disney’s forthcoming new Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian has been released.

Shared during the first day of Disney’s D23 Expo, the new clip for the highly anticipated Disney+ series takes a closer look at the life of a lone gunman in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.