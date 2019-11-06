A ‘Doctor Sleep’ sequel is in the works

Director Mike Flanagan says he's currently talking to Stephen King about ideas for a follow-up

Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan has said that a sequel to the new film is already in the works.

The new film, a sequel to Stanley Kubrick classic The Shining, came out last month (October 30).

Now, speaking to CinemaBlend, Flanagan says he’s talking to Shining and Doctor Sleep author Stephen King about where to go with a potential follow-up.

“[We’re] talking actively about what’s next, and we have a great idea for that I’m not allowed to talk about yet, but it’s really cool, and yeah, I expect there will be another chance to play in that sandbox very soon,” he says.

Talking of his excitement to work on Doctor Sleep, Flanagan said: “It’s been my dream since I was a kid to be able to adapt Stephen King, and he’s let me play in that sandbox two times; I would be thrilled to do it again.

“He’s been happy both times, which is still like [mind-blown gesture], as long as that keeps up, if he’ll have me back, I’m there for the long haul. I’ll do as many as he’ll let me.”

Stephen King has also been praising Flanagan’s work on Doctor Sleep, saying that he felt it “redeemed” Kubrick’s direction on The Shining, which he was somewhat unhappy with.

“I read the script to this one very, very carefully,” the author said. “Because obviously I wanted to do a good job with the sequel, because people knew the book The Shining, and I thought, I don’t want to screw this up.”

“I’ve enjoyed all his movies,” King said of Flanagan. “I read the [Doctor Sleep] script very, very carefully and I said to myself, ‘Everything that I ever disliked about the Kubrick version of The Shining is redeemed for me here.’”