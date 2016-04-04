Doctor Sleep: ‘Shining’ sequel in the works

Stephen King's 2013 novel is due to be adapted for the screen by Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman

The 2013 sequel to Stephen King’s cult classic novel ‘The Shining’ is to be turned into a film.

The novel, called Doctor Sleep, follows Danny Torrance, years after he survived the trauma of his father’s descent into madness at the isolated Overlook Hotel in Colorado. The book became a best seller on release in 2013, and will be developed by Akiva Goldsman, who won an Oscar in 2001 for the screenplay for ‘A Beautiful Mind’.

King will be executive producer on the project, but a director has yet to be named.

Inevitable comparisons will be made to Stanley Kubrick’s seminal 1980 adaptation of ‘The Shining’, in which Danny’s father was so memorably played by Jack Nicholson. King has previously admitted that he’s not totally fond of the late British director’s interpretation of his 1977 novel. He has described the movie as “misogynistic” for Shelley Duvall’s performance as Wendy Torrance, whom he claimed was portrayed as “a screaming dishrag”. In 1997, he also had a hand in a separate TV miniseries interpretation of the book, which starred Steven Weber and Rebecca de Mornay.

‘Doctor Sleep’ is not the only project of the prolific King’s in development. Later this year, ‘Cell’, featuring John Cusack and Samuel L Jackson, will be released in theatres, while the author’s self-described magnum opus, ‘The Dark Tower’ series, is also in development, and is due to star Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.