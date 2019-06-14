REDЯUM

The first trailer for The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, which stars Ewan McGregor, has been released – watch the creepy teaser clip below.

Based on Stephen King’s 2013 novel, Doctor Sleep takes place 40 years after the events of The Shining and follows Danny Torrance (played by McGregor) as he fights to “find some semblance of peace” after the trauma of the events at the Overlook Hotel.

“But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the ‘shine’,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Instinctively recognising that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.

“Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.”

The teaser trailer, which came out yesterday (June 13), features several shots movie fans will recognise from The Shining – but director Mike Flanagan recently clarified that only one shot in the trailer was taken from Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film.

“It’s interesting too because what you’ve seen today, in the more iconic imagery that’s been on the screen, that isn’t taken from the Kubrick film,” Flanagan confirmed at a Q&A event (via Comicbook.com). “There’s only one shot in the trailer you saw that’s actually his footage, and that’s the shot of the bloody elevators.”

McGregor will star alongside Rebecca Ferguson (who plays Rose the Hat) and Kyliegh Curran, who is playing Abra in her major feature film debut.

Directed and written by Mike Flanagan, Doctor Sleep is set to be released worldwide from October 30 (November 8 in North America).