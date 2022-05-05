‘Doctor Strange 2’ post-credits scene explained

A mid-credits scene in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness introduces a major new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the end of the sequel in which Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, saves the day, he is interrupted by a new arrival in the MCU.

The character is played by Charlize Theron, and invites Strange on a new mission after telling him he “caused an incursion and we’re going to fix it… unless you’re afraid”.

Theron’s casting had been kept under wraps, as she is playing Clea, a major love interest for Strange from the comic books.

Clea first appeared in Strange Tales #126. She is the daughter of Prince Orini, who is the heir to the Dark Dimension, and Dormammu’s sister, Umar.

She met Strange when he first went to battle Dormammu in the Dark Dimension when he was trying to conquer Earth, where Clea teamed up with Strange to save the planet and ended up moving to Earth with him.

The Dormammu narrative was cut short in the MCU films as Strange defeated the villain in the first film. However, Clea’s powers allow her to teleport to multiple locations and dimensions, suggesting more multiverse activity in the forthcoming films.

In a three-star review of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, NME wrote: “There’s a thin line between fan-service and… Space Jam 2.

“Though Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a franchise eating itself, it’s a meta-meal that that’s mostly fun, scary, visually bombastic and mad.”