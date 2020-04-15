‘Spider-Man’ filmmaker Sam Raimi suggests he’s directing ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Sam Raimi has confirmed his involvement in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

The Spider-Man and Evil Dead director was said to be in talks to helm the film in February, and has now spoken about his involvement – without fully confirming he’s directing yet.

During a roundtable interview for Raimi’s Quibi series 50 States of Fright, the filmmaker said, “I loved Doctor Strange as a kid,” according to GamesRadar+.

“He was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was probably number five for me for great comic book characters. He was so original.

“When we had that moment in the Spider-Man movie, I had no idea we’d be making a Doctor Strange movie. So it was really funny to me also, coincidentally that line was in the first Spider-Man movie… I wish I had the foresight to know I was going to be involved in the project!”

Raimi is yet to confirm whether he is directing. This would mark his first film as director since Oz the Great and Powerful in 2013. Scott Derrickson, who directed the first Doctor Strange film, was initially attached to the sequel but left the project earlier this year.

Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his role as the title character, alongside Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor reprising their roles as Wong and Mordo respectively.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2021.