‘Doctor Strange’ star Benedict Cumberbatch reveals he turned down a villainous Marvel role

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that he once turned down the opportunity to play a Marvel villain.

Before taking on the role of the surgeon-turned-sorcerer, the actor was approached to play Malekith the Accursed in Thor: The Dark World, a part that ultimately went to Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston.

Recalling the offer in an interview with BBC Radio 1, Cumberbatch admitted that he was “flattered” to be “invited to the party” but that he was holding out for “something a bit more juicy.”

“[The Doctor Strange role] happened as an idea muted after, funnily enough, another little dance I did for another character in the MCU, a very brief character,” he said.

“I was bold enough to say: ‘I’m really flattered to be invited to the party, but I’d rather hold out for something a bit more juicy.’”

Cumberbatch explained that his decision to turn down the villainous role was partly down to the fact that he’d just finished playing an antagonist in Star Trek: Into Darkness.

The actor portrayed the iconic Star Trek villain Khan in the 2013 film. His casting as Doctor Strange was announced a year later.

Elsewhere, fellow Multiverse of Madness star Elizabeth Olsen recently opened up about her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hinting her character Wanda will return at some point.

“I sign extensions every time they want me to do a movie,” Olsen told Collider. “I just a signed a very short one at the beginning, so everything’s constantly just, it’s always adjusting for me. No. I don’t think of this either as the end.”

She added: “I don’t know in what capacity I’ll be back. I don’t know how to do it without, I don’t want spoilers.”