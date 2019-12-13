Johnny Depp was going to star in a ‘Doctor Who’ film, says Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan has shared regrets about her time on Doctor Who, and revealed that Johnny Depp could have ended up playing the Doctor on the big screen.

In an interview with Fandom, Gillan explained that there are many things she would change about her performance in series five as the Doctor’s companion Amy Pond, which she took on aged 23, if she could.

“I’d go back to the first half of the first series that I did and just redo that acting,” Gillan said. “I know a lot more about acting now. I was a wee child.”

In the same breath, the actress revealed the short-lived plans of the feature-length film adaptation of the show, with Depp billed as the lead.

“There’s always talk of that [Doctor Who movie],” she said. “And Johnny Depp was going to play the doctor. This was, like, a long time ago. But are the BBC going to let that happen? No way! They’re like, ‘This is our flagship show!'”

The show is carrying on regardless, with the twelfth series of Doctor Who due to begin in the new year, led by Jodie Whittaker reprising her role as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Elsewhere, Gillan made her feature directorial debut as writer-director with the Inverness-set homecoming drama The Party’s Just Beginning.

In front of the camera, Gillan has just reprised her role as Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: The Next Level following the first live-action reboot Welcome to the Jungle in 2018.

Despite controversies surrounding his personal life, Johnny Depp is currently billed to star in three releases between now and 2021.

The actor takes on the role of war photographer Eugene Smith in Minamata, plays the character of Colonel Joll in Ciro Guerra’s Waiting for the Barbarians, and will reprise his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the untitled third Fantastic Beasts film.