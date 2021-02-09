A documentary about the infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping is officially in the works.

The Philadelphia-based business, which Rudy Giuliani mistakenly booked for Donald Trump’s post-election press conference instead of the Four Seasons hotel, has been under the spotlight since last November.

Four Seasons Total Documentary is set to be made by Oscar-winning producers Glen Zipper and Sean Stuart, with Christopher Stoudt on board to direct.

According to a press release, the film “will give a firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one well-meaning small business in Philadelphia went through when they agreed to host a political press conference in the midst of the most hard-fought American election in recent history.”

Last year, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton had said that Four Seasons Total Landscaping could feature in the show’s next season.

“Immediately on social media I got hit up and people were like ‘this looks like this would be right down the street from Paddy’s,’” Howerton told Den of Geek.

Paddy’s Pub is the dive bar run by the characters in It’s Always Sunny, including Danny DeVito’s Frank Reynolds.

“I sort of fall into the camp that someone thought they had booked the Four Seasons Hotel,” Howerton added. “And then they showed up and were like ‘Are you kidding me? This is nuts.’”

There is no release date confirmed yet for Four Seasons Total Documentary – stay tuned for more updates as they come in.