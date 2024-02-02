Documentary producer Isabelle Lawrence Thomas dies, aged 39

Documentary producer Isabelle Lawrence Thomas has passed away at the age of 39.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office have confirmed that the producer died by suicide, with “multiple traumatic injuries”.

As reported by TMZ, she was found at a Los Angeles hotel on Monday (January 29) after authorities responded to the scene following reports of an incident at 1:20pm

Born in Bath and a graduate in neuroscience from Oxford, Isabelle moved to Los Angeles to pursue her passion for storytelling and filmmaking. She went on to produce a documentary on the subject of kindness, and another more recently on pickleball. She was a member of The UCLA Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board.

Isabelle married Hollywood producer Bradley Thomas in 2018, with the couple sharing two children together, twins Poppy and Grace. She was also the stepmother to Lucy and Charlie, Thomas’ older kids from his previous marriage to actress Hillary Matthews.

Thomas is one of the producers behind Martin Scorsese‘s latest film Killers Of The Flower Moon, which earned 10 nominations for this year’s Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Isabelle and Thomas attended various premieres and red carpet Hollywood events together over the years, and they were most recently pictured together at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party at the Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13.

Isabelle’s family has requested that their privacy be respected at this time.

