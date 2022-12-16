Avatar: The Way Of Water closes out 2022 with a long-awaited return to Pandora.

Set over a decade after events in 2009’s Avatar, the sequel follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their kids as they continue to face threats to their survival.

Other returning cast members include Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Sigourney Weaver and Matt Gerald. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell and Michelle Yeoh are among the new additions.

Does Avatar: The Way Of Water have a post-credits scene?

Unlike most blockbusters over the past decade, Avatar: The Way Of Water doesn’t have a post-credits scene. Once the three-hour runtime is over and the credits hit, you’re safe to leave.

The film, however, does leave some hanging plot threads which will likely be addressed in Avatar 3, scheduled to be released on December 20, 2024.

Two further sequels are planned beyond the third installment for 2026 and 2028 respectively, which might not be directed by James Cameron.

In a four-star review of Avatar: The Way Of Water, NME wrote: “Bigger, bolder and definitely better than the original, Avatar: The Way Of Water pushes the technical boundaries of cinema without feeling like a science experiment.

“It really does need to be seen on the biggest screen possible through a pair of awkward 3D glasses. Unlike its predecessor though, you won’t forget this experience in a hurry.”