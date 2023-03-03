Creed III hits cinemas today (March 3) but does the ninth installment of the Rocky franchise have a post-credits scene?

The follow-up to 2018’s Creed II sees Michael B. Jordan return as Creed Adonis, the son of Rocky’s longtime rival Apollo. The film also introduces Jonathan Majors as Damian while Tessa Thompson returns as Bianca Taylor.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.”

“The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.”

Does Creed III have a post-credits scene?

No, there is no post-credit scene at the end of Creed III. After the movie ends just outside the ring, the credits start to roll and there are no further scenes.

However, fans do get a closer look at the various anime that inspired the film, while the “based on characters by Sylvester Stallone” message has its own special moment.

Speaking to NME about the film, Majors said: “Michael is really trying to do something different with this Creed. Something that’s a bit more intimate.”

“With intimacy comes complexity. It’s he and I. It’s a story about these two men trying to work something out, and it’s very different from the others,” he added.

Is Creed III the end of the story?

Absolutely not. Earlier this year, Jordan confirmed that plans are already taking shape for Creed IV. Speaking to IGN, he said a follow-up would be happening “for sure”.

“I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason, but definitely expect other things around Creed for sure,” he added, hinting at a spin-off.

Creed III will be the first Rocky film not to feature Sylvester Stallone. In April last year, Jordan said the actor wouldn’t return.

“I think that Sly let it be known that he wasn’t coming back for this one but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit… there’s always going to be a little bit of Rocky within Adonis,” Jordan said. “But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around [Adonis Creed] moving forward.”