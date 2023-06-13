Does ‘The Flash’ have a post-credits scene?

Ezra Miller’s take on Barry Allen gets its first big screen solo outing in The Flash.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It, Mama), this superhero crossover blends DC’s past and present; featuring Ben Affleck’s Batman, Michael Shannon as General Zod from Man Of Steel, alongside Michael Keaton’s return as the caped crusader.

Other cast members include Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ron Livingstone as Henry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West and Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen.

How many post-credits scenes does The Flash have?

There are two post-credits scenes; one halfway through and another at the very end of the credits.

Is a sequel in the works?

DC hasn’t officially announced a sequel. The Flash was developed and filmed under the previous leadership at DC Studios, so it’s unclear whether Miller’s version of the character will continue to exist under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new plans.

Speaking during an interview on the Discourse podcast, Muschietti said Miller wouldn’t be recast in any potential sequel, despite their past arrests and alleged abuse.

Asked about having Miller return, Muschietti said: “If [a sequel] happens, yes. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “One of the things that makes The Flash good is how well the timey-wimey stuff works. Superhero movies often use time travel to solve some vague, universe-collapsing problem (Doctor Strange) or as an excuse to cram in actors from different series (X-Men: Days Of Future Past). The Flash does do a bit of the latter, but it focuses on a personal and much more relatable motive.”