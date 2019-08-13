Fans predict Oscar win for Eddie Murphy following arrival of ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ trailer

The Netflix biopic is due for release later this year

The official trailer for Netflix‘s Dolemite Is My Name has been shared online – and fans are praising Eddie Murphy for his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore. Watch the video below.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the biopic of the legendary rapper and comic sees Murphy make his return to the big screen alongside a cast that includes Chris Rock, Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson, Keegan-Michael Key, and Titus Burgess.

Following the first taste of the movie arriving yesterday (August 12), many viewers are already predicting Oscar glory for Murphy. Replying to rapper Ice T, who posted the trailer on his Twitter, one user said: “Eddie Murphy needs an Oscar for this.”

Elsewhere, a fan shared the clip as “a reminder Eddie Murphy was flippin’ robbed for Best Supporting Actor for Dreamgirls” at 2007’s Academy Awards. “I hope this bio of the great Rudy Ray Moore earns Eddie Murphy that Oscar statue – he got snubbed on his great performance in Dreamgirls,” said another.

Within the YouTube comments section for the official trailer, a number of viewers claimed that the new film would become “a classic” release, while others hailed the strength of its cast. “Eddie Murphy is back! And what a phenomenal cast too. So looking forward to this!” a user agreed.

A third added: “Finally a new Eddie Murphy classic!!!!”

Writer and producer Larry Karaszewski also took to Twitter to applaud Murphy’s passion for the movie, revealing that the project had been a long time coming.

“Scott Alexander [co-writer] and I met with Rudy Ray Moore shortly before he passed and listened to him tell us his amazing true story,” he told his followers. “We promised him we’d bring his tale to the movies. Thanks to the passion of star/producer Eddie Murphy and director Craig Brewer that day has finally arrived.”

After wrapping on the project last year, Karaszewski said that Murphy “is gonna knock your socks off with his performance” as the icon. See those tweets and more below.

The official synopsis for Dolemite Is My Name reads: “Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy is planning his return to stand-up comedy. “I’m going to do [stand-up] again,” he revealed in an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. “Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out.”

He’s also at work on the anticipated Coming To America sequel, which is due for release next year.