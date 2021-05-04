Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘Steel Magnolias’ co-star Olympia Dukakis

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to actress Olympia Dukakis who died on Saturday (May 1) aged 89.

Dukakis and Parton starred together in the 1989 film Steel Magnolias. In a tweet sent earlier today (May 4) Parton remembered Dukakis as one of her “favourite” people to have ever worked with.

“I was so sorry to hear that Olympia Dukakis had passed away,” Parton wrote.

“She has been one of my favourite people that I have ever known or worked with. I really got very close to her and felt like we were good friends. Even though I didn’t get to see her much, I thought of her often and knew that she was such a quality human being. She will be missed by her fans, her family, and those of us that were lucky enough to get to know her personally.”

Dukakis’ breakthrough screen role was as Rose Castorini in Moonstruck in the late ’80s, for which she won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress. She also earned a BAFTA nomination for the role.

Other notable performances include her role in the biographical series Sinatra as Dolly Sinatra, and as Mother Babette in the 1999 miniseries Joan of Arc.

Meanwhile, Parton is set to make guest appearance in the final season of Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.

The show, which debuted in 2015, reunites Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who previously starred together alongside Parton in classic 1980 comedy film 9 To 5.

In the series, the veteran actresses play longtime rivals who form an unlikely bond when their respective husbands, played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, reveal that they are gay and are planning to marry one another.