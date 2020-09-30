Dolly Parton set to star in festive Netflix film ‘Christmas on the Square’

Dolly Parton will be starring in Netflix festive film Christmas on the Square.

The streaming giant announced the new film with a cast and synopsis on Tuesday (September 29), also revealing Christmas on the Square will feature 14 new original songs by Parton.

Parton will star opposite Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones. The film is set for a worldwide release on November 22.

The official synopsis for Christmas on the Square reads: “Regina Fuller (Baranski), a wealthy and unpleasant woman, returns to her small hometown in the wake of her father’s death to evict everyone right before the holiday season. Following an encounter with an angel (Parton), a rekindling of an old romance and stories from the local community, she has a change of heart.”

Alongside the film announcement, Dolly Parton released the song ‘Christmas on the Square’, set to feature in the film. It’s taken from her upcoming album ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’, which will be the singer’s first Christmas record in 30 years.

Listen to ‘Christmas on the Square’ here:

In conversation with NME last year , Parton explained why she’s always done things her own way.

“I just thought well, who’s gonna look after me if I don’t?” Parton explained.

“When you’re not watching, everybody else will wind up making more money than you on the things that you’re producing and creating… [Back then] I wasn’t as bold and aggressive as I am now, but I still had the same frame of mind.”

Christmas on the Square will be released worldwide on November 22.