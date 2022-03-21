Dolly Parton to star in film adaptation of her novel ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Dolly Parton will star in the film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run, the novel she co-wrote with author James Patterson.

Following the book’s release last month, along with a companion album of the same name, the singer has announced she’ll produce a film adaptation alongside Patterson for Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon will also be a producer on the project alongside Hello Sunshine’s president of film and television, Lauren Neustadter.

“Growing up in Nashville, I’ve loved Dolly since the moment I heard her magical voice and saw her luminous personality shine onstage,” Witherspoon said. “Beyond her magnetic presence as an artist and performer, she is one of the greatest songwriters and storytellers of our time. Her impact knows no bounds – as a musician, actor, writer, businesswoman, activist and all around incredible human being – Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me, but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere.

“My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honoured to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen.”

Parton added: “I’m proud, excited and honoured to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson. James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team.”

Run, Rose, Run follows an aspiring country star who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams, while a dark secret threatens to derail her plans. The book topped The New York Times bestseller list when it was released.

Parton has starred in numerous films over the years, including 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas. Her last acting appearance was in Netflix’s musical film Christmas On The Square in 2020, where she starred alongside Christine Baranski.