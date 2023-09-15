Donald Glover’s ‘Star Wars’ project is now being developed as a film

Donald Glover‘s Lando project for the Star Wars franchise will no longer be a Disney+ series according to his brother and co-writer Stephen Glover.

Lando was first announced in 2020 as a Disney+ series, with Donald Glover confirming in late July this year that he and his brother were writing the script together. Now, however, Stephen Glover has revealed that Lando will instead be moving forward as a feature film and not an episodic series.

Speaking to Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast recently, Stephen Glover provided an update on the project, saying: “It’s not even a show. The idea right now is to do a movie. But that’s the thing, right now because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all the information coming out.”

Advertisement

Though current plans are to develop the project as a film, all progress and development on Lando is on pause due to the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strike.

Lando will focus on the story of beloved Star Wars character Lando Calrissian, which Donald Glover first portrayed in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In April, Donald Glover confirmed to GQ that he was reprising his role, saying: “Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with. I mean we’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say, you know, without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

Meanwhile, Glover is next set to star alongside Maya Erskine in Amazon Prime Video‘s forthcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series. A short teaser for the show, which is expected to drop in November, was shared earlier this month.

Advertisement

The role of Mrs. Smith was originally set to be portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who departed from the project in September 2021. The Fleabag comedian originally signed on to co-star and executive produce alongside Glover, but left over creative differences.

Erskine has since replaced Waller-Bridge in the upcoming TV adaptation of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.