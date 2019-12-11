Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign team have portrayed the US President as Avengers villain Thanos in a new video that takes aim at the Democratic Party.

In a modified clip from Avengers: Endgame, Trump’s face is superimposed onto the body of Thanos as he declares “I am inevitable”.

In the @TrumpWarRoom clip, it then cuts to a recent press conference being given by House speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leading Democrats. A windy sound effect is heard and they all then turn into dust, much like in the Avengers films after “the snap”.

Advertisement

“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want,” the tweet from the campaign team reads. “President Trump’s re-election is inevitable.”

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

However, many people have since pointed out that the Endgame clip used by @TrumpWarRoom actually ends up with Thanos failing to achieve his goal of destroying the world after being tricked by Iron Man, leading to his eventual defeat by the Avengers superheroes.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel comic writer and Thanos creator Jim Starlin voiced his strong disapproval of this use of Thanos.

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” Starlin said.

“How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”

Advertisement

Last month, it was reported that Trump held a screening of the controversial DC Comics film Joker at The White House.