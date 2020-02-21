Donald Trump isn’t happy that ‘Parasite’ triumphed at the Oscars

Donald Trump has hit out at the Oscars for awarding the best picture honour to Parasite, because the history-making film is South Korean.

The US President asked a rally in Colorado: ““How bad were the Academy Awards this year?” The response was a sea of boos from the crowd.

“The winner is a movie from South Korea, what the hell was that all about?” Trump asked. “We got enough problems with South Korea with trade and on top of it, they give them the best movie of the year.”

Trump goes off on the Oscars for giving Best Picture to Parasite because it's a South Korean movie pic.twitter.com/GUGKdExTbw — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) February 21, 2020

The acclaimed movie, directed by Bong Joon-ho, made history by becoming the first film not in English to win best picture. The darkly funny social satire also won awards for best director, best international film and original screenplay.

“Was it good? I don’t know. I’m looking for, like – can we get like Gone With The Wind back, please?” Trump said, sparking huge cheers.

Gone With The Wind was released in 1939 and starred Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara, the daughter of a plantation owner in the Deep South. It has faced constant criticism for its depiction of slavery, and its liberal use of racist slurs.

Neon, the studio that produced Parasite, quickly responded to Trump’s dig on Twitter, writing: “Understandable, he can’t read.”

US comedy mogul Judd Apatow joked: “That’s because Trump prefers North Korea.”

That’s because Trump prefers North Korea. https://t.co/1Qw2lKXTzt — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 21, 2020

