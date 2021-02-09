Donald Trump permanently banned from Screen Actors Guild after tantrum

Donald Trump has been permanently banned from the Screen Actors Guild after sending in his resignation letter.

After the SAG-AFTRA Disciplinary Committee had planned to hold a disciplinary hearing over Trump’s involvement in the Capitol riots from last month, he responded with a heated resignation letter and the guild has since voted to prevent him from ever reapplying.

“Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all.”

In his resignation letter, Trump had said: “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Lives, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!”

He added: “Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas – as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?’”

