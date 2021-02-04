Donald Trump resigns from Screen Actors Guild following threat of expulsion

Former US president Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild after the group’s members “overwhelmingly” voted to plan to remove him.

The organisation said that Trump violated the group’s guidelines by inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

In a letter written to the present of the Guild, obtained by Fox News, Trump wrote: “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Lives, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few!”

The former president added that he “also greatly helped the cable news television business (said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics), and created thousands of jobs at networks such as MSDNC and Fake News CNN, among many others”.

“Which brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union,” Trump added. “Your organisation has done little for its members, and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas – as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?'”

In a statement following the Capitol riots, SAG President Gabrielle Carteris said that Trump “attacked the values that this union holds most sacred – democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press.

“There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”

In other news, Trump made a bizarre farewell speech as he left the White House ahead of Joe Biden‘s inauguration.

Addressing a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews, he said: “Have a good life. We will see you soon.”