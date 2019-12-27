Donald Trump responds to Canadian TV cutting his cameo from ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump has responded to Canadian TV cutting his cameo from Home Alone 2 this Christmas.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) recently aired the 1992 Christmas movie but a scene featuring the President appeared to be cut out.

In the original version of the movie, Trump appears briefly in a scene filmed in the lobby of New York’s Plaza Hotel where Kevin (played by Macaulay Culkin) asks him for directions.

“Down the hall and to the left,” Trump tells the lost youngster.

Reportedly cut before Trump came to power, CBC said the decision to remove his scene was made in a bid to save a total of eight minutes from the 120-minute movie for commercials.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” CBC’s head of public affairs Chuck Thompson told CNBC. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot.”

Responding to the Canadian edit, Trump had a dig at Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau and retweeted a FOX article about the cut scene. “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” he said.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The President went on to laugh it off, writing: “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

Meanwhile, Robert De Niro has continued his criticism of Donald Trump.

During his appearance on the Rumble With Michael Moore, De Niro had spent much of his hour on the podcast dragging Trump and his enablers.

“I’d like to see a bag of shit right in his face – hit him right in the face like that and let the picture go all over the world,” he said. “And that would be the most humiliating thing because he needs to be humiliated.”