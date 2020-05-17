Donald Trump shares bizarre clip of himself edited into ‘Independence Day’ scene

US President Donald Trump has shared a bizarre video of himself superimposed onto a scene from Independence Day.

Originally created by meme account Mad “ObamaGate” Liberals, which makes pro-Trump memes, the creation sees Trump take the place of President Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman in the 1996 film.

After being originally shared last month, Trump has now tweeted the video himself.

In the film, Pullman’s character makes a rousing speech about society uniting in the face of a common foe, and the new version sees the same speech made, just with Trump’s face superimposed on, presumably drawing parallels with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The speech reads: “Mankind, that word should have new meaning for all of us today. We can’t be consumed by our petty differences anymore.

“We will be united in our common interests… and you will once again be fighting for our freedom – not from tyranny, oppression or persecution, but from annihilation.

“We’re fighting for our right to live, to exist, and should we win today the 4th of July will no longer be known as an American holiday but as the day when the world declared in one voice, ‘We will not go quietly into the night. We will not vanish without a fight. We’re going to live on. We’re going to survive. Today we celebrate our Independence Day.'”

Advertisement Pullman himself has now responded to the new meme, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president – this year.” President Trump is reportedly the next target of a group of hackers, who are threatening to reveal his “dirty laundry” in a new data dump, after they held Lady Gaga‘s law firm to ransom for $40 million. As The Daily Beast reports, the hackers wrote: “Mr. Trump, if you want to stay president, poke a sharp stick at the guys, otherwise you may forget this ambition forever. “And to you voters, we can let you know that after such a publication, you certainly don’t want to see him as president…The deadline is one week.”