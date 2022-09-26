‘Don’t Worry Darling’ actor KiKi Layne says she was “cut from most of the movie”

Kiandra “KiKi” Layne has claimed most of her scenes in Don’t Worry Darling were cut in the final version.

The actor, known for roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and The Old Guard, plays Alice Chambers’ (Florence Pugh) friend Margaret Watkins in the psychological thriller.

In a video with co-star Ari’el Stachel posted on Instagram on Sunday (September 25), Layne said the majority of the scenes they filmed didn’t make the final cut.

“The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel,” Layne wrote in the caption. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.

“Love you Ari #GotMyCheck #GotMyMan #EverythingHappensforaReason.”

In response, Stachel wrote: “My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright. I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.”

Directed by Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), Don’t Worry Darling has been subject to various controversies in recent months. Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast to play Jack Chambers before Harry Styles, denied Wilde’s claims that he was fired from the project, claiming he quit the film “due to lack of rehearsal time”.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month, Wilde addressed LaBeouf’s response, describing the issue as “nuanced” and saying that he was “replaced”.

Wilde has also denied claims of an on-set feud with Pugh and reports of a pay disparity between Styles and his co-stars. Speaking to Variety in August, Wilde said: “There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me.

“I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “It is, admittedly, quite hard to watch Don’t Worry Darling and not think about the accompanying gossip. Do Pugh and Wilde look like they hate each other? How would LaBeouf have played Jack? Should you spit on the person next to you?

“Well, maybe not that last one. What we’re trying to say is a really quite good film has been overshadowed needlessly. And that’s a real shame.”