Dougray Scott says Tom Cruise stopped him playing Wolverine

Mission Impossible II actor Dougray Scott has said he would have played Wolverine in the X-Men franchise if it weren’t for Tom Cruise.

Russell Crowe was director Bryan Singer’s first choice in 2000, who turned down the offer and put Hugh Jackman forward.

At that point, Jackman had only starred in two small independent projects and was relatively unknown – so Singer offered the part to Scott around the same time.

The actor accepted but had to drop out due to, reportedly, scheduling conflicts with Mission Impossible II.

In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, Scott clarified: “Tom Cruise didn’t let me do it.

“We were doing Mission: Impossible and he was like, ‘You’ve got to stay and finish the film’ and I said ‘I will, but I’ll go and do that as well’. For whatever reason he said I couldn’t.

“He was a very powerful guy. Other people were doing everything to make it work.”

Scott acted alongside Cruise in Mission: Impossible II as antagonist Sean Ambrose. The actor most recently starred as Jacob Kane in the DC comics series Batwoman.

On Jackman’s take on the character of Wolverine – for which he holds the Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero” – Scot said: “I love what Hugh did with [the Wolverine character]. He’s a lovely guy.”